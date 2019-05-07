22-year-old woman dies after delivery, angry kin vandalise hospital in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Balu Nursing Home in Channapatna near Ramanagara on Monday morning, after relatives of a-22-year-old woman, who died while giving birth to a baby, vandalised the nursing home and blocked Bangalore-Mysore highway. They demanded that immediate action be taken against doctors and staff of the private hospital for medical negligence. The newborn baby, however, is

doing fine.

Traffic was thrown out of gear for more than an hour until the police took control of the situation. The police said the deceased has been identified as Deekshita, wife of Hemanth Ramachandre Gowda. The couple is from Bevur village in Channapatna.

When the staff informed Deekshita’s family about her death, shocked relatives gathered near the nursing home and alleged that she dies due to medical negligence. They claimed Dr Shailaja did not report to duty on time after she was alerted about Deekshita’s case.

Ramanagara police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the family members, but protesters shouted slogans against them saying the latter was protecting the accused. Later, the police took over the case and the body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem was conducted.