BBM student found dead in PG room, no foul play suspected

A 21-year-old BBM student was found dead in his PG in Mattikere near Yeswanthpur on Monday.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old BBM student was found dead in his PG in Mattikere near Yeswanthpur on Monday. Based on the medical report, police said he dies due to a cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as Ramaswamy, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. He was in his final year in a private college.

The police said the incident occurred early in the morning. Ramaswamy’s parents had come to meet him. They called him over the phone as they were leaving from their native place. Around 5.30am he called and said he was about to leave the PG to receive them at the bus stop. After a while, Ramaswamy’s father Mohan called his son repeatedly but there was no response.

Then he came to the PG and asked the security guard, who found Ramaswamy’s lifeless body on the bed. Ramaswamy was rushed to a nearby hospital and where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police initially suspected it to be a mysterious death. However, the postmortem revealed that he had a cardiac arrest. 

BBM student cardiac arrest

