Chef doles out recipe of success to students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian chef, Ajay Chopra recently attended a face-to-face interaction organised by Academy of Pastry Arts in Jakkasandra, Bengaluru.Having quite an experience in the culinary world, Chopra’s career horizon broadened when he became the judge for Masterchef India. His own TV show, Northern Flavours, mostly explores authentic recipes and cooking styles from North India.

When Chopra visited Academy of Pastry Arts, he interacted with budding chefs, gave them useful tips and also evaluated the food prepared by them. “It’s difficult to specify what is that one thing that drives you in the art of cooking, because whenever you wear the chef jacket, every day comes with new challenge, ideas and experiences. The point that every day is a new day will inspire you to go back and find out what

next. That’s what keeps you forward,” said Chopra.

Students had one question that particularly bothered them - does being a chef take away your social life? - to which Chopra gave them quite a few logical instances to prove that if you do what you love and love what you do, nobody can stop you from having a fun life.

“Break myths, that’s what chefs do. For me, having a social life means spending one hour with my kids and my family. Social life is something which helps you relax. When you love what you do, then you do what you love. That’s how you don’t need an extensive social life,” he pointed out.

One particular student chef voiced her concern by saying that nobody takes her seriously when she says she wants to be a chef. Chopra quickly replied, “Would you mind if I say, change your friends? In our days, we were looked down upon when we used to say we would want to work at a food joint. We also heard things like, if someone works at a hotel, he is of a bad character. Most of the credit goes to Masterchef India, which has reached nooks and corners of the country and people realised how worthy it is to become a chef. After nine years of the first season, the food industry has taken a completely different turn and now we see many professional chefs around us. There are institutes which trains people to become chefs. They are culinary heroes. If anyone says anything about you being a chef now, then change the people you hang out with, or change their mindset.”