Home Cities Bengaluru

Chef doles out recipe of success to students

Indian chef, Ajay Chopra recently attended a face-to-face interaction organised by Academy of Pastry Arts in Jakkasandra, Bengaluru.

Published: 07th May 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Chopra interacted with students on various topics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian chef, Ajay Chopra recently attended a face-to-face interaction organised by Academy of Pastry Arts in Jakkasandra, Bengaluru.Having quite an experience in the culinary world, Chopra’s career horizon broadened when he became the judge for Masterchef India. His own TV show, Northern Flavours, mostly explores authentic recipes and cooking styles from North India.

When Chopra visited Academy of Pastry Arts, he interacted with budding chefs, gave them useful tips and also evaluated the food prepared by them. “It’s difficult to specify what is that one thing that drives you in the art of cooking, because whenever you wear the chef jacket, every day comes with new challenge, ideas and experiences. The point that every day is a new day will inspire you to go back and find out what
next. That’s what keeps you forward,” said Chopra.

Students had one question that particularly bothered them - does being a chef take away your social life? - to which Chopra gave them quite a few logical instances to prove that if you do what you love and love what you do, nobody can stop you from having a fun life.

“Break myths, that’s what chefs do. For me, having a social life means spending one hour with my kids and my family. Social life is something which helps you relax. When you love what you do, then you do what you love. That’s how you don’t need an extensive social life,” he pointed out.

One particular student chef voiced her concern by saying that nobody takes her seriously when she says she wants to be a chef. Chopra quickly replied, “Would you mind if I say, change your friends? In our days, we were looked down upon when we used to say we would want to work at a food joint. We also heard things like, if someone works at a hotel, he is of a bad character. Most of the credit goes to Masterchef India, which has reached nooks and corners of the country and people realised how worthy it is to become a chef. After nine years of the first season, the food industry has taken a completely different turn and now we see many professional chefs around us. There are institutes which trains people to become chefs. They are culinary heroes. If anyone says anything about you being a chef now, then change the people you hang out with, or change their mindset.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp