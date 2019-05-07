Helping India stay in pink of health

Meera Suresh By

BENGALURU: In the cutthroat startup world, challenges are aplenty. And bringing in a new process

and a product in an already-established industry is no cakewalk. But Bengaluru-based couple Dr Nidun Jacob and Parvathi Radhakrishnan have taken the challenge head-on.

ZEPNURhealth, an online platform for medical equipment and consumables aims to make the process of procuring equipment for hospitals and clinics a hassle-free experience. Through ZEPNURhealth, the duo has launched possibly the country’s first healthcare group-purchasing organisation.

For someone who runs a hospital, procuring equipment can be overwhelming. Choosing from a sea of brands that sell different equipment with distinct technical capabilities while negotiating the best price, and liaisoning with multiple vendors, can be strenuous. That’s where ZEPNUR plays a role, says Radhakrishnan, the co-founder and marketing strategist of the venture.

“Through the platform,users can browse and review equipment across multiple specialities. They can

consult our technical team for product-related queries,” she adds.

Relevance & challenges

The entrepreneur duo agrees that startups as such can be tricky. “Our challenge lies in the fact that we are in the B2B space, where there is already a set way of doing things,” says Radhakrishnan.

That said, there is a great relevance for such a venture. “As the demand increases for quality healthcare, the equipment used needs to be able to provide that kind of standard as well. This is applicable the country as well,” she adds.

Right now, ZEPNURhealth operates in Karnataka, Kerala,Maharashtra and Delhi and is planning expansion too. “We are in talks with a few potential partners that can both diversify our product portfolio, as well as expand our market growth,” says Radhakrishnan.

Out of comfort zone

The duo was working in Australia before returning to India to start their venture. Coming out of their comfort zone and taking a plunge in the medical sector needs a lot of grit, but Radhakrishnan and Jacob are only happy they did it. “Fortunately, both of us have always jumped at any opportunity to get out of our comfort zone. We bring our own unique set of experiences to the table and are able to play off each other’s strengths to do what’s in the best interest of the company. It’s been wonderful so far, and we highly recommend it to couples out there who are looking to start something of their own,” says Radhakrishnan.