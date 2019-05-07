History-sheeter bludgeoned to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old history-sheeter was bludgeoned to death in Thyamgondlu near Nelamangala on Sunday. The deceased Puttaraju was involved in several cases including murder.

Police said Puttaraju was a resident of Hasiralli. He was earlier attacked by a rival gang three times. However, he survived.

As Putturaju was walking home, the gang attacked him and smashed his head in with a stone. He was killed on spot. Thyamagondlu police shifted the body for postmortem. The police is yet to identify the accused and the exact motive.