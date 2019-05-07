Home Cities Bengaluru

Jumbo menace continues in Hassan district

 People in rural areas of Sakleshpur taluk are frustrated with elephant menace. 

A herd of elephants| File Photo

By Express News Service

HASSAN: People in rural areas of Sakleshpur taluk are frustrated with elephant menace. 

A herd of 22 elephants in three to four troupes, have often strayed into the fields and human habitats in Hettur and Hanbal hoblies. Meanwhile, a herd of five elephants on Monday destroyed the standing crops over 10 acres belonging to Dharmesh, Kumaraiah, Ratnamma and Krishna of Echalahalli continuous in parts of Sakleshpur taluk. 

Forest officials had a tough time driving them away from the field. The elephants resting inside the coffee estates during daylight and enter human habitats during the nights. The owners of the coffee estates are a worried lot as the labourers stay away from routine work fearing the elephants. They destroyed standing crops in parts of Alur taluk on Monday.

