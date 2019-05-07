On occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Bengaluru cops warn of gold hunters on prowl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, lakhs of Bengalureans will make a beeline for their favourite jewellery shop to purchase gold. In the midst of all the excitement, there will be a few criminals looking to hoodwink the shopkeepers and escape without paying, the city police has warned.

Considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold, Akshaya Tritiya attracts miscreants every year and this year too, the police have asked people to be careful about people who might trick shop owners or gullible customers and rob their jewellery.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “Senior police officers in all zones have been instructed to increase vigilance in areas around jewellery shops.”

“I have also instructed them to increase the movement of Hoysala vehicles in and around areas where jewellery shops are located. Beat policemen have been asked to stop anyone suspicious,” he said.

Meanwhile, jewellery shops have been instructed to ensure that their private security personnel are always on guard and also ensure that their customers, who have bought gold, reach their cars, auto rickshaws or vehicles safely.

They have also been instructed to ensure that CCTV cameras are working and are always switched on.“We have instructed shop owners to be wary of people who unnecessarily wander inside the shop seeking to see jewels. In case of any suspicious activity, they should immediately inform police,” Kumar explained. Meanwhile, police said gang members like the OG Kuppam gang, notorious for their attention diversion techniques, will be highly active during such days and they might play tricks by throwing Rs 10 or Rs 100 note, and might divert the attention of a person with jewellery.

“People should not fall for such tricks or stop on their way from the shop to their residences unnecessarily. They have to be careful and not make any big announcements about their purchases,” the commissioner said. Meanwhile, the manager of a famous jewellery shop in Jayanagar said, “We have made a lot of pre-bookings and we expect a huge rush tomorrow. We have made all the necessary security arrangements.”