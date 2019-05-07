Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rain brings risk of asthma in children

The monsoon season is expected to arrive on time in the city, ending a scorching summer and bringing some respite from the heat.

Representational image of rainfall (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

BENGALURU:  The monsoon season is expected to arrive on time in the city, ending a scorching summer and bringing some respite from the heat. However, for parents, the change in the season will herald a new challenge, keeping their children safe from respiratory diseases. 

According to doctors, children are at risk of contracting viral infections and kids under 5 years of age could have asthma attacks as well. Dr. Sandeep HS, a Transplant Pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “With the onset of rains, the chances of a respiratory infection may increase which can trigger an asthma attack. Bronchial asthma is a common respiratory problem throughout the world. We get close to 12 cases per month during monsoon.” 

Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, Consultant, Pulmonology from Aster CMI Hospital said that rains were definitely connected to asthma. “During heavy rain or cyclones, there is moisture in the air which gets absorbed by blooming flowers. These flowers swell up and release pollen, which when inhaled by children, can lead to the swelling up of the air passage, causing the child to cough and wheeze, leading to an asthma attack.”

Others said that the moisture also promotes the growth of fungi and other moulds. “Fungi and moulds have shown a significant association in making wheezing or asthma worse,” said Dr. Yogesh Gupta, Head of PICU, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta road.  Parents also need to guard against the drop in temperature which also assists viral infections. 

