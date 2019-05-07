Home Cities Bengaluru

Red soil theft in Kempe Gowda Layout: Bangalore Development Authority approaches police

According to a senior BDA official, “Red soil measuring up to two feet on a 50x80 plot of land in Kommaghatta village of the 4th Block of KG Layout was stolen from our land.

A BDA official suspects that the theft might have taken place during polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite putting up of steel fencing around the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA)’s Community Amenity site in Kempe Gowda Layout, miscreants would manage to make their way through it and steal the red soil on the land under cover of darkness. To check the theft, the BDA has recently filed a police complaint and has also re-fenced it.

According to a senior BDA official, “Red soil measuring up to two feet on a 50x80 plot of land in Kommaghatta village of the 4th Block of KG Layout was stolen from our land. When we went on an inspection of the site on April 26, we found the land excavated. We subsequently filed a complaint with Kumbalgod police station against unknown individuals.”The theft might have taken place during the elections when most of our staff were deputed for duty elsewhere, the official added.

“Local residents told us that they saw some JCBs and tipper lorries taking away soil from the land after midnight and in the early morning hours. The soil could be taken for use on farmland, we suspect.” 
This is the first time such a kind of theft has been reported at KG Layout, he added.

The security staff of L & T, who are guarding the equipment for construction work, have been asked to keep a watch on the CA site too now. “Police have also assured us that they will keep a watch on our land now,” he added. CA sites are earmarked in a layout for creating parks, post offices, libraries or any constructions that will benefit the public. There has been no theft reported in any of the neighbouring sites allotted.

TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority red soil Kempe Gowda Layout

