Weekend party ends in tragedy in Bengaluru: Three die in accident

 A weekend party turned into a tragedy for three engineers, including an employee of HAL, after their speeding bike crashed into a road median in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday night.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A weekend party turned into a tragedy for three engineers, including an employee of HAL, after their speeding bike crashed into a road median in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday night. The police said that all three were drunk and riding triples on the bike. A case of reckless riding has been booked. The deceased have been identified as Anil, an engineer in HAL in Nasik, and his friends, Srinath and Karthik, who worked in different private companies as software engineers.

The trio were between 28 and 30 years and were unmarried.A senior police officer from Kamakshipalya police station said the incident occurred around 12.45am on Sunday when they were riding on Siddaiah Puranik Road. 

Karthik was riding a Yamaha R15 bike, which crashed into an electricity pole and hit the road median. The trio were thrown off the bike and crashed on the ground, killing them on spot. Due to the speed they were driving at, the bike stopped 300 metres away from the crash. 

Passersby alerted the police and their bodies were shifted to Victoria hospital for postmortem. 
Srinivas, an auto driver who heard the loud noise, rushed to the spot. He was horrified to see the brain of one of the riders about a metre away, and the two other deceased lying in a pool of blood. He alerted the traffic police who seized the bike. Karthik’s uncle, Mahesh, told the police that they had left the house around 6 pm and were on their way to Magadi Road from Basaveshwaranagar.

