Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman kills self, husband arrested

JP Nagar police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old techie, Akshay, after his wife committed suicide in their house in JP Nagar 2nd Phase.

Published: 07th May 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JP Nagar police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old techie, Akshay, after his wife committed suicide in their house in JP Nagar 2nd Phase. The deceased has been identified as Supriya, 32, a native of Hubballi, and was married to Akshay four years ago. The couple has a one-year-old son. Both were working in a private software company.

Supriya

The police said Supriya was alone at home on Sunday evening when she hanged herself in a room. Around 11pm Akshay returned home to find her dead, and informed the police.  She left suicide note alleging that she was being harassed by Akshay and was upset over his affair with a woman.

Supriya’s father, Vasudev Manvi also alleged that she was unable to bear the harassment and had taken this extreme step. Based on the complaint, Akshay, a native of Haveri, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide Bengaluru techie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp