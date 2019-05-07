Bengaluru: Woman kills self, husband arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JP Nagar police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old techie, Akshay, after his wife committed suicide in their house in JP Nagar 2nd Phase. The deceased has been identified as Supriya, 32, a native of Hubballi, and was married to Akshay four years ago. The couple has a one-year-old son. Both were working in a private software company.

The police said Supriya was alone at home on Sunday evening when she hanged herself in a room. Around 11pm Akshay returned home to find her dead, and informed the police. She left suicide note alleging that she was being harassed by Akshay and was upset over his affair with a woman.

Supriya’s father, Vasudev Manvi also alleged that she was unable to bear the harassment and had taken this extreme step. Based on the complaint, Akshay, a native of Haveri, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.