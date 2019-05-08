Students affected by train delays can take up NEET again on May 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who were aboard the Hampi Express to Bengaluru and missed their NEET examination on May 5, due to the inordinate train delay will receive a second chance to attempt the examination. The examination is proposed to be held on May 20 between 10 am and 1 pm.

Separate admit cards will be issued for the students, said a note by the senior director (NEET-UG) of NTA, on Tuesday. The National Testing Agency has allocated city coordinators for students to submit their grievances with documentary proof by 5 pm on May 10.

Students may approach

Dr Dakshanayaini at Harvest International School, Off Sharjapur Road 9611809701

Sridevi S A from BBUL Jain Vidyalaya, 84, K R Road, Shankarapuram 9448087909

Gowri B Nataraja from JSS Public School No 31. 22nd Cross 9686677270

Manju Balasubramanyam, Jalla Hoblli 080-29724861

Visit ntaneet.nic.in for details.