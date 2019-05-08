Home Cities Bengaluru

Buddha idol will make way for Saraswati, says Bangalore University

Sub-committee has been formed to finalise the new location for the Buddha statue; New Saraswati idol will be installed at the earliest.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Buddha statue placed with no prior permission from administration at the Administrative Block of BU | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University is in the midst of a statue storm. A simple move to replace an old idol of Saraswati with a new one got complicated when unknown persons moved a statue of Buddha into the place meant for the new Saraswati statue, creating a controversy and necessitating a police guard at the administrative block.  

The University Syndicate met late on Monday night and decided to go ahead with installing the new Saraswati statue, while moving the Buddha statue to another place, in the face of opposition by students and faculty.

Vice Chancellor, Venugopal KR on Tuesday said that the new Saraswati statue would be installed ‘as early as possible. “A sub committee has been formed to finalise the new location for the Buddha Statue,” he said.   The new idol, purchased by the VC himself at a cost of Rs.2.5 lakh, was meant to replace a worn out version in the block, which had been installed by former Vice Chancellor Narasimaiah in 1973. A pedestal, which cost Rs. 4 lakh, was created for the new idol 20 days ago for the installation function on May 10, sources said.

In the intervening time, a group of teaching and non teaching staff (including a former registrar), along with some students, allegedly placed the Buddha statue on the pedestal and  performed some rituals around it, later delivering some speeches.

Venugopal said the whole incident took place in his absence and without his permission.
“A factual report of the incidents was sent to the police commissioner and the Governor, while CCTV footage was submitted to the police and the government,” said Venugopal. After the installation of the Buddha, a faction of faculty members raised opposition to Buddha being replaced by Saraswati, even writing poems on the issue.

Home Minister,  M B Patil also objected to the change of idols (from Saraswathi to Buddha), and said that he had sought a report from the DIG in this regard besides making a recommendation to bring back the Saraswathi idol.

Police personnel were stationed at the college after the incident. While the tentative date for  the installation of the Saraswati idol was May 10, Venugopal said on Tuesday that it would be done ‘at the earliest’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University Buddha statue
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp