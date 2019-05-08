Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens gear up to help Fani victims tide over

Volunteers in B’luru have offered their homes, offices and hotel spaces to serve as collection points for relief supplies

Published: 08th May 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

All relief material collected in the city will be stored at Savoury Seashell Hotel in Madiwala

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Odisha is putting in all efforts to restore 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas destroyed by cyclone Fani, groups in Bengaluru and Kerala are also coming together to send relief material to the state. These groups, which have earlier worked to provide aid during the Kerala and Kodagu floods last year, have set up seven drop-off points in Bengaluru, where people can donate their contributions.

“We are accepting tarpaulin, packaged food items such as biscuits and noodles, water bottles, bed sheets and blankets, medicines such as paracetamol, disinfectants, toiletries, sanitary pads, diapers, insect repellents, candles, torches with batteries, and new clothes for people of all ages, until May 15,” said Vikas
Agarwal, a member of Robin Hood Army.

Volunteers in the city have offered their homes, offices and hotel spaces to serve as collection points. For instance, Exotel, a startup, has allowed the use of its office for the purpose. “We are also in talks with other offices,” said Melvin Stephen, another member of the organisation. “We worked with Kerala-based groups such as Ebenezer Community Development Mission (ECDM) during the floods last year. Some of their members, including a few from Bengaluru, will travel by train to Puri and Bhubaneswar with the relief material. We have contacted local volunteers in Odisha who are aware of where and how the material needs to be distributed, and they will receive it at the railway station,” Stephen added.

The other groups from Kerala that are a part of this exercise are Flood Volunteers Family, Rise Up, Kottayam Koode, and NSS Kochi.Hannah Elsa, a Bengalurean who is a member of ECDM, said, “We will be leaving for Odisha on May 18. People in the cyclone-hit areas have updated us about the condition and what their needs are. They are suffering with no electricity, drinking water, functional ATMs, and shops to buy food, based on which we have drawn up a list of items people can donate. We are also looking for portable battery packs due to lack of electricity.”

All the material collected in the city will be stored at the base in Madiwala, where Savoury Seashell Hotel has lent a room for storage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp