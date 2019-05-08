Hassan to Belgium, rural entrepreneur takes big steps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Until a few years ago,going to Belgium would have only been a far-fetched dream for 29-year-old Sneha Rakesh. Growing up in Hullenahalli, a remote village in CR Patna taluk of Hassan district,Rakesh could barely imagine that one day she would be the lone Indian to present her ideas on rural entrepreneurship as one of the under-40 changemakers at the Europe India Business Leaders Conference in European Parliament. But persistence pays and dreams do come true, which Rakesh – the founder of Samagraabhivruddhi, an NGO which helps rural entrepreneurs, by training rural youth for free and empowering them stand on their own feet – will agree with.

Brought up by her grandparents, Rakesh recalls struggling with funds and studying under a tree at a school which lacked basic facilities. After studying engineering at MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, she was rejected by over 20 companies at campus placements. All these challenges, only strengthened her belief of wanting to promote rural entrepreneurship. Which is when she decided to take the plunge and start a company of her own. She then founded her own firm called Akarmaxs, in her hometown, which dealt in software development. In order to realise her dream, she even had to borrow `12 lakh from friends.

But later, owing to lack of facilities in her hometown, she decided to shift base to Bengaluru in 2017 to start her NGO in Basavangudi training more than 2,000 students in technical courses. “The need of the hour in order to ensure development. There are hardly any facilities to train them. There aren’t even any skill training programmes to help them realise their dreams of establishing their own business,” says Ramesh, adding that meeting global leaders who are changing the way of technology reaches commoners has also made her realise this is an area that needs work.

Now, she plans to use her experience to further train the students at the NGO, such as holding meetings with global leaders like UK parliamentarians Virendar Singh, and Caroline Nagtegaal. In addition, she is also working on providing Wi-Fi facilities in rural areas, for which she is in talks with clients in Belgium.