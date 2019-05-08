House owner shuts lid after girl falls into sump and dies, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two minor girls were found dead in separate cases in the city on Tuesday. Police arrested three persons in connection with one of the cases.

A senior police officer said Jyothi (12) drowned in a water sump in her employer Ambunathan’s house in Rajagopalnagar, when she had gone there to work. Ambunathan is a scrap dealer. Jyothi was the daughter of Buggappa and Parvathi from Yadgir, and they had come to the city a few years ago.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that around 7.30am, Jyothi and her mother went to Ambunathan’s house where her mother was cleaning the kitchen and premises, while Jyothi washed the front yard and drew a rangoli. She went near the water sump and reportedly fell in, but the house owner, who noticed her, did not attempt to save her and instead, closed the sump immediately.

Parvathi, who didn’t see her daughter, started searching for her and went to the sump. Ambunathan diverted her attention and asked her to search elsewhere. “She then called neighbours, who forced Ambunathan to open the sump, where they found the girl’s body. Angry locals tried to hit him and alerted Rajagopalanagar police,” the officer said.

Ambunathan (46), his brother Muttuswamy (52) and Ambunathan’s wife Renukadevi (36) were arrested. “We are yet to ask them why they tried to hide this. Ambunathan and Muttuswamy were standing on the sump lid and talking on their mobiles when Parvathi was searching for Jyothi. CCTV footage was obtained as part of the investigation.”

During interrogation, Ambunathan told police that he found the girl dead, and did not allow locals to lift her out since it was a legal case. He waited for police to come to the spot.

Mahadevappa, Jyoti’s uncle, alleged that Ambunathan had built the house recently, and had been told to sacrifice a life for prosperity. “Since it was Akshaya Tritiya, police are probing all angles. Though he noticed the girl falling into the sump, he didn’t try to rescue her. We are not ruling out that Ambunathan might have sacrificed the girl,” police added.

Buggappa, who had gone to his native town, was shocked to hear about the incident. The body was shifted for postmortem and investigations are on.

Parents find girl hanging

In the second incident, 11-year-old Pooja was found hanging at her house in Bagalagunte. She was a Class 5 student of a private school and the daughter of Ranganna and Sharadha, who run a paani puri stall and live in a rented house in Mallasandra. Police said the incident took place around 8.30pm after Pooja came to the shop and took Rs 40 from her father. She told him that she would be at home. Around 9pm, her parents returned and found her hanging, with strangulation marks on her neck.

Gouramma, a neighbour, told police that she had seen Pooja around 8pm, and also seen her watching TV and that she had increased the volume. Police are not ruling out the fact that Pooja may have tried to replicate a suicide scene she had watched on a television show, and which may have gone awry. Police have ruled out foul play.