Bengaluru Metro loses Rs 10 crore post ban on ads

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ban on outdoor advertisements, implemented by the city’s civic agency in 2018, has brought about a loss in revenue for the Metro. According to the first annual financial report released following the ban, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has suffered a loss of aboutRs 80 crore in the non-fare revenue.

In 2017-18, the non-fare revenue from advertisements and government grants was recorded as Rs 213 crore, which fell to Rs 134 crore in 2018-19.“Outdoor advertisements were a big source of income for us. The ban on advertisements has resulted in loss of around Rs 10 crore in a year,” Ajay Seth, managing director, BMRCL, said. Last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council released its advertising policy - BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging, 2018 - that imposed a ban on all illegal commercial billboards and hoardings in public places.

“Outdoor advertisements, including advertisements on Metro pillars, were a major source of income for BMRCL. We had drawn some contracts for advertisements but had to cancel them due to the move. We have requested BBMP to review the decision,” Seth added.

Meanwhile, the revenue for Metro from operations increased, resulting in decrease of cash loss by Rs 26 crore. “Income from operations was Rs 404 crore this time, as compared to Rs 324 crore in 2017-18,” Seth said, adding that the overall ridership increased by 22.5 per cent. “As the number of passengers is growing, simultaneously, the expenses are also increasing,” he pointed out.

After the 2018-19 accounts are audited, BMRCL will submit it to the government for further discussions. In the coming days, the corporation also plans to boost its financial health in multiple ways. “In order to balance the profit and loss, our focus will be on increasing the ridership so that we can cover the entire interest expenses. We will also request BBMP to reconsider the advertisement policy and allow their display on properties owned by BMRCL,” Seth said. To increase ridership, Metro is focusing on last-mile connectivity, convenient schedules at stations and also introducing a Common Mobility Card. “The card can definitely bring a positive impact on ridership,” he stressed.