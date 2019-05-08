Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro loses Rs 10 crore post ban on ads

The ban on outdoor advertisements, implemented by the city’s civic agency in 2018, has brought about a loss in revenue for the Metro.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ban on outdoor advertisements, implemented by the city’s civic agency in 2018, has brought about a loss in revenue for the Metro. According to the first annual financial report released following the ban, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has suffered a loss of aboutRs 80 crore in the non-fare revenue.

In 2017-18, the non-fare revenue from advertisements and government grants was recorded as Rs 213 crore, which fell to Rs 134 crore in 2018-19.“Outdoor advertisements were a big source of income for us. The ban on advertisements has resulted in loss of around Rs 10 crore in a year,” Ajay Seth, managing director, BMRCL, said.  Last year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council released its advertising policy - BBMP Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging, 2018 - that imposed a ban on all illegal commercial billboards and hoardings in public places.

“Outdoor advertisements, including advertisements on Metro pillars, were a major source of income for BMRCL. We had drawn some contracts for advertisements but had to cancel them due to the move. We have requested BBMP to review the decision,” Seth added.

Meanwhile, the revenue for Metro from operations increased, resulting in decrease of cash loss by Rs 26 crore. “Income from operations was Rs 404 crore this time, as compared to Rs 324 crore in 2017-18,” Seth said, adding that the overall ridership increased by 22.5 per cent. “As the number of passengers is growing, simultaneously, the expenses are also increasing,” he pointed out.

After the 2018-19 accounts are audited, BMRCL will submit it to the government for further discussions. In the coming days, the corporation also plans to boost its financial health in multiple ways. “In order to balance the profit and loss, our focus will be on increasing the ridership so that we can cover the entire interest expenses. We will also request BBMP to reconsider the advertisement policy and allow their display on properties owned by BMRCL,” Seth said. To increase ridership, Metro is focusing on last-mile connectivity, convenient schedules at stations and also introducing a Common Mobility Card. “The card can definitely bring a positive impact on ridership,” he stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Advertisements advertisement ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp