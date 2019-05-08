More than 100 government teachers to get trained as resource persons

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a hundred government school teachers from various parts of the state will undergo training in the city, only to later train their peers from a thousand schools to successfully teach English in government schools across the state in the upcoming academic year.

This is a part of the state government’s ambitious ‘1,000 English Government Schools Project’ where English will be introduced as a medium of instruction. The plan was announced during the state budget tabulated by the coalition government. For the first time, these government schools will teach in English medium in addition to the regular Kannada medium classes.

As many as four teachers from each of the 36 educational districts were selected to be master trainers.

They will be trained in modules created by the Department of State Educational Research and Training, Bengaluru, in association with experts from Azim Premji University.

After completing their training at the Regional Institute of English, Bengaluru, on May 8, these master trainers will head back to the allocated districts and hold a screening for the teachers which will decide the eligible candidates to teach the first standard students in English medium. Training for the screened teachers will begin on May 13 at the district headquarters for 15 days.

No additional teachers were appointed for the teaching.