Bengaluru: Problems pour in after rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru led to several problems including flooding and waterlogging at Nayandahalli junction and Bommanahalli on Hosur Road. More than 15 trees were uprooted and damaged vehicles. Traffic was affected in major junctions around the city.

Water gushed into many houses and apartment basements at Yeshavanthpura, Majestic, Nagarabhavi, Banashankari, Uttarahalli, Hulimavu, Bannerghatta Road and other places. Water also clogged roads at underpasses

The officials from Met department said: “There was severe thunderstorm located around Bannerghatta with high rate of lightning flashes. Anekal and surrounding GPs have been advised to take precautionary measures to ensure safety of life and property.