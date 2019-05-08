Home Cities Bengaluru

Underpass opens floodgates to troubles

Within one month of it opening for public, Kodigehalli underpass gets flooded; residents, commuters call it a disaster

Published: 08th May 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists struggle to cross the flooded Kodigehalli underpass | pushkar v

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For five long years, residents of Kodigehalli waited patiently as civic authorities dragged their feet on an underpass project in the area. Essential to cut down on travel time to Virupakshapura, Sahakarnagar and surrounding areas, the underpass was finally opened early last month. But the joy did not last long.

Almost within two weeks of the opening, the underpass was waterlogged when the city received a spell of good showers. Water continues to stagnate at the underpass, three weeks later, making it unpassable for motorists.

Now, keeping in mind the approaching monsoons, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally taken up the task of clearing the vital link. According to officials, the problem occurred due to two main drains near the underpass not being desilted. “This was a major issue as rainwater could not be evacuated through these drains due to the silt. These drains are also not sufficient to handle large volumes of rainwater which flushes back and stagnates at the underpass,” a BBMP official said.

The focus now is to desilt the drains and hope that this will be enough for the monsoon. “The underpass is a low-lying area and chances of water-logging are more. If the drains are cleared, we hope that there wouldn’t be any problem for commuters,” the official said.Officials have also asked local level workers to keep an eye on the underpass. “They will be on high alert and people will pump out water immediately if
it rains.”

Residents and motorists however are not impressed. “The whole project is an utter failure. It should have been executed by the Railways but the BBMP did the work. There was an outflow line which was laid earlier but was not maintained, leading to the blockage. Now, they want to redo it. It is a disaster,” said KN Jagadeesh Kumar, an advocate and resident of Kodigehalli.

According to Reema Iyer, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, many motorists did not even get a chance to use the underpass. “It was supposed to ease traffic congestion in the area but we are yet to commute on this route. After seeing the water stagnation, we have lost all hope for the project.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodigehalli underpass
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp