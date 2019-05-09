Home Cities Bengaluru

24-year-old Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by constable

The woman alleged that she had filed a case against her boyfriend who had taken Rs 50 lakh from her and later cheated her. That is how she met the constable and shared her documents and call records

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman alleged that a police constable in Viveknagar demanded sexual favours from her and even tried extorting money.

Rafiq K N, the police inspector from Viveknagar police station, said the constable was working in Viveknagar and was transferred to police control room 10 days ago.

“I came to know about the incident on Wednesday after the news was reported by the media. I contacted the woman, a resident of Ejipura, who works in a private company, " he said.

The woman alleged that she had filed a case against her boyfriend who had taken Rs 50 lakh from her and later cheated her. That is how she met the constable and shared her documents and phone call records.

Also Read: SC inquiry panel acted like 'members of a club': Arun Shourie on case against CJI Gogoi

Later the constable said she needed to ‘adjust with him’ to get justice, and even deleted the data she shared. He also tried to extort money from her. While speaking over the phone she said she would come to the police station to file a formal complaint.

A senior police officer said since the woman has not filed any case, no action has been taken against the constable. “As soon as she files a case, action will be initiated against him,” the officer added.

