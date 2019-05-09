Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru bizman robbed of  Rs 5 lakh, three caught

A gang of three robbers from Mumbai were caught red handed by public when the trio were on run after allegedly robbing a bag from a businessman in Nagarathpet.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 02:59 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three robbers from Mumbai were caught red-handed by public when the trio were on run after allegedly robbing a bag from a businessman in Nagarathpet. The businessman who got robbed of Rs 5 lakh, raised an alarm and the public rushed to his help to nab the trio. But, they could not retrieve the cash as the miscreants’ associates managed to run away with the bag. Halsurgate police have taken up the case and formed a team to nab the absconding miscreants.

Vikas Bohra, 33, from Nagarathpet who runs a jewellery shop on Pillappa Lane lost Rs 5 lakh to the interstate miscreants on April 4. According to Bohra’s complaint, he wanted to buy silver articles with money. So he took Rs 5 lakh from his shop and was on his way to Mahaveer jewellers on CT Street at Nagarathpet.

Bohra kept the cash in a bag and walked to Mahaveer jewellers at around 4.15 pm. When he was few metres away from Mahaveer jewellers, a man snatched his bag from behind and started running. Bohra followed the miscreant and managed to catch him following which he passed the bag to one of his associates. After chasing the second miscreant for a few metres, he passed the bag to another associate who ran with it and the other two joined him. Realising that the miscreants were in a group, Bohra raised an alarm and ran behind the trio. People who heard Bohra, chased the miscreants and handed them over to the Halsurgate police.

