Home Cities Bengaluru

Egyptian claims she was misdiagnosed with cancer in Bengaluru hospital

The woman says Apollo Hospital doctors put her through nine chemotherapy sessions and conducted surgery thrice.

Published: 09th May 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Magda Haroun Ali now demands that the doctors be arrested and `10 crore as compensation | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old Egyptian national has alleged that doctors at Apollo Hospital wrongly diagnosed her with cancer when she went to the hospital complaining of fever. She had to undergo chemotherapy nine times and surgery thrice. When she smelled something fishy about the hospital’s treatment, she went to Kidwai and another hospital in Mumbai and learned that she was not suffering from cancer. She has lodged a complaint with Seshadripuram police demanding the immediate arrest of the doctors who treated her.

The victim, Magda Haroun Ali, is a chemist working in Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. Ali came in contact with Dr Walid Albakali, a Yemenese national in 2014 when she was working as a chemist in Egypt. Albakali introduced himself as a doctor and in charge of the Arab region of the Apollo Group of hospitals in India and the proprietor of Medpro company in UAE.

He offered Ali a job with good salary and privileges. Ali resigned and came to India in 2017. She joined Apollo in 2018. In September 2018, she fell ill and got admitted in the same hospital. After a series of tests, the doctors diagnosed her with cancer and claimed that she would not survive unless she undergoes the treatment they prescribed. “Ali was heartbroken on hearing the news and underwent the treatment prescribed by the doctors. Within a short period of treatment, doctors at Apollo Hospital made her undergo chemotherapy nine times. She had to undergo surgery thrice, wherein they inserted a chemo port inside her body,” said Ali’s advocate Ananth Naik.

She had to spend lakhs to pay the medical bills. Later, she approached Kidwai Laboratory in Bengaluru and SRL in Mumbai To her shock, both reports stated that she was not suffering from cancer and both reports instructed Apollo’s doctors to immediately remove the chemo port. Ali contacted Apollo Hospital authorities and sought an explanation.

Dr Albakali, in his mail, confessed that the diagnosis by Apollo’s doctors was not just wrong but they also should not have rushed to administer chemotherapy. The treatment triggered complications in Ali like bone pain, arthritis and chronic headache among others, said Naik. He further alleged that the hospital authorities tried to hide their medical negligence by accusing her of misappropriating the documents. Ali filed a complaint with police on April 9, and no action has been taken against the doctors.   
“Ali wants the police to arrest the doctors, the Medical Council of India to cancel Apollo Hospital’s recognition, `10 crore as compensation and the state government to take measures to send her back to Egypt,” said Ananth Naik.  

However, in a statement, Apollo Hospital said, “This is to clarify that there has been no negligence/mismanagement with regard to the diagnosis or patient care. The patient has been apprised of the condition and plan of treatment at all stages with her informed consent being taken. As per the hospital’s policy, the case was discussed with a multidisciplinary team and expert opinions were taken. The team is greatly pained to hear such allegations despite having done well to manage an advanced ovarian tumour with fertility sparing treatment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apollo Hospital Magda Haroun Ali Dr Walid Albakali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp