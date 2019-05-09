Egyptian claims she was misdiagnosed with cancer in Bengaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old Egyptian national has alleged that doctors at Apollo Hospital wrongly diagnosed her with cancer when she went to the hospital complaining of fever. She had to undergo chemotherapy nine times and surgery thrice. When she smelled something fishy about the hospital’s treatment, she went to Kidwai and another hospital in Mumbai and learned that she was not suffering from cancer. She has lodged a complaint with Seshadripuram police demanding the immediate arrest of the doctors who treated her.

The victim, Magda Haroun Ali, is a chemist working in Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram. Ali came in contact with Dr Walid Albakali, a Yemenese national in 2014 when she was working as a chemist in Egypt. Albakali introduced himself as a doctor and in charge of the Arab region of the Apollo Group of hospitals in India and the proprietor of Medpro company in UAE.

He offered Ali a job with good salary and privileges. Ali resigned and came to India in 2017. She joined Apollo in 2018. In September 2018, she fell ill and got admitted in the same hospital. After a series of tests, the doctors diagnosed her with cancer and claimed that she would not survive unless she undergoes the treatment they prescribed. “Ali was heartbroken on hearing the news and underwent the treatment prescribed by the doctors. Within a short period of treatment, doctors at Apollo Hospital made her undergo chemotherapy nine times. She had to undergo surgery thrice, wherein they inserted a chemo port inside her body,” said Ali’s advocate Ananth Naik.

She had to spend lakhs to pay the medical bills. Later, she approached Kidwai Laboratory in Bengaluru and SRL in Mumbai To her shock, both reports stated that she was not suffering from cancer and both reports instructed Apollo’s doctors to immediately remove the chemo port. Ali contacted Apollo Hospital authorities and sought an explanation.

Dr Albakali, in his mail, confessed that the diagnosis by Apollo’s doctors was not just wrong but they also should not have rushed to administer chemotherapy. The treatment triggered complications in Ali like bone pain, arthritis and chronic headache among others, said Naik. He further alleged that the hospital authorities tried to hide their medical negligence by accusing her of misappropriating the documents. Ali filed a complaint with police on April 9, and no action has been taken against the doctors.

“Ali wants the police to arrest the doctors, the Medical Council of India to cancel Apollo Hospital’s recognition, `10 crore as compensation and the state government to take measures to send her back to Egypt,” said Ananth Naik.

However, in a statement, Apollo Hospital said, “This is to clarify that there has been no negligence/mismanagement with regard to the diagnosis or patient care. The patient has been apprised of the condition and plan of treatment at all stages with her informed consent being taken. As per the hospital’s policy, the case was discussed with a multidisciplinary team and expert opinions were taken. The team is greatly pained to hear such allegations despite having done well to manage an advanced ovarian tumour with fertility sparing treatment.”