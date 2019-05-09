Got any e-waste ? Drop it at a Bengaluru post office near you by May 13

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For most of us who hardly have any need to to visit the post office to communicate with loved ones in this age of free e-mails and instant messaging, these landmarks in each area have reinvented themselves to offer a much needed service - responsible e-waste disposal.

A massive drive launched from May 1 at 100 post offices across the city has now been extended up to May 13 due to the tremendous response received so far.

A 2016 study by Assocham and KPMG revealed that Bengaluru generates 92000 tonnes of e-waste annually and ranks third in the country after Mumbai and New Delhi in e-waste generation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Postmaster General, Bengaluru Circle, Colonel Arvind Varma said the campaign persuading public to leave behind unwanted electronic appliances at collection boxes inside post offices has received a good response, prompting the postal department to extend the initially planned deadline of May 9 by four more days.

“Seven laptops, six desktops, 20 keyboards, 24 mouses, 20 mobile handsets, 8 TV sets, CDs, floppy discs and mobile chargers are among the items dropped off by public up to the afternoon of May 8,” he said.

The waste is disposed off later in an environment friendly manner by two NGOs who have partnered with the post office in the campaign, Saahas and Environmental Synergies in Development (ENSYDE). The NGOs joined their bE-responsible campaign across the city in 2016.

“Employees are also encouraged to bring the waste from their homes and dispose them here,” the PMG said. Though there were no plans to accept bulbs, the staff decided to accept them later as many visitors kept bringing them over. A total of 12 offices in the city have permanent e-collection facilities.

Charles Lobo, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Region, said, “Environment friendly citizens do not like to put them along with other garbage. We are offering them an alternative.”

If one has large e-items and want them picked up from the doorstep, he/she can contact the hotline number 7349737586.