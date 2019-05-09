Home Cities Bengaluru

Journalist files complaint after duo approach mother seeking girls for trafficking in Bengaluru

According to the complaint filed by Sandhya (name changed), a resident of Thigalarpet, Praveen (34) and Satisha (30), who reside in the same area, offered her a share of Rs 2 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A journalist has filed a complaint against two people for offering her mother money if she supplied them with girls for flesh trade. The accused duo contacted a 40-year-old woman seeking girls. The woman informed her daughter about this. When they approached the police, they took the issue lightly. Suspecting human trafficking, the daughter then approached the police commissioner and managed to register an FIR against the duo.

According to the complaint filed by Sandhya (name changed), a resident of Thigalarpet, Praveen (34) and Satisha (30), who reside in the same area, offered her a share of Rs 2 crore if she supplied them with girls. Sandhya said she knew Praveena was a businessman and Satisha was a salesman.

On May 5, the duo came to Sandhya’s house and knocked on her door, asking her to come outside. Since she knew them, she opened the door. Praveen and Satisha asked Sandhya to refer them to some girls who were willing to enter flesh trade. The duo claimed they got an offer of Rs 2 crore for supplying girls.

When she asked them why she would do as they asked, the duo told her that since she works as a domestic help she would know many girls and they tried to lure her by offering money.

Sandhya’s daughter filed a complaint with the Halasoorgate police after she learned the duo were harassing her mother. Speaking to The New Indian Express she said the police initially treated her mother’s complaint as a non-cognisable register (NCR). They were not ready to take action against the duo claiming that they did not do anything physical.

“When I approached Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar., he directed me to Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh and we got an FIR registered. The cops are yet to take action against the duo,” said Sandhya’s daughter.

