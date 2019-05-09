Home Cities Bengaluru

Take steps to prevent illegal entry of foreign nationals: Karnataka High Court

Expressing concern over  illegal entry of foreign nationals, especially from Pakistan, and the issuance of documents to legalise the entry of such people, the HC said such incidents shouldn't recur.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over  illegal entry of foreign nationals, especially from Pakistan, and the issuance of documents to legalise the entry of such people, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to file a report before it in a sealed cover with regard to the manner in which Ansarul Islam Mahallu Committee in Palakkad, had issued a marriage certificate dated March 30, 2016 certifying the marriage between Muhammed Shihab Thacharam Kunnath Kunnath and Sameera. The IB has also been asked to inform the court about the steps proposed to tackle such situations.

Justice Aravind Kumar issued the directions after Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) Labhu Ram, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, handed over a sealed cover to be looked into by the high court alone.

Reading the contents of the sealed cover after opening it in presence of Labhu Ram, Union Government counsel Aditya Singh and government pleader Rachaiah, the court noted that the report/note would indicate appalling instances which have a direct bearing and impact on the national security. “Hence, IB with any other agency as it deems fit shall coordinate with said agencies and take immediate steps to ensure that such instances do not recur in future,” the court ordered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intelligence Bureau foreign nationals foreign nationals issue Karnataka High court Justice Aravind Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp