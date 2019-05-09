Take steps to prevent illegal entry of foreign nationals: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing concern over illegal entry of foreign nationals, especially from Pakistan, and the issuance of documents to legalise the entry of such people, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The court also directed the authorities concerned to file a report before it in a sealed cover with regard to the manner in which Ansarul Islam Mahallu Committee in Palakkad, had issued a marriage certificate dated March 30, 2016 certifying the marriage between Muhammed Shihab Thacharam Kunnath Kunnath and Sameera. The IB has also been asked to inform the court about the steps proposed to tackle such situations.

Justice Aravind Kumar issued the directions after Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) Labhu Ram, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, handed over a sealed cover to be looked into by the high court alone.

Reading the contents of the sealed cover after opening it in presence of Labhu Ram, Union Government counsel Aditya Singh and government pleader Rachaiah, the court noted that the report/note would indicate appalling instances which have a direct bearing and impact on the national security. “Hence, IB with any other agency as it deems fit shall coordinate with said agencies and take immediate steps to ensure that such instances do not recur in future,” the court ordered.