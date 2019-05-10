Another protest breaks out against CJI Gogoi in Bengaluru, 30 detained

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 30 activists and lawyers who were protesting against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi were detained by the Ulsoor Gate police on Thursday. This was the second such protest in the city against the clean chit given by the Supreme Court panel to Gogoi in a sexual harassment case. The 100 protesters demanded the complainant be given protection.

They started the protest outside the High Court and were detained near Ulsoor Gate. They were later released. However, the detention came as a shock to many. Vinay Sreenivasa, an advocate, said, “We had informed the DCP about the protest on Wednesday. I don’t know why we are being detained.”