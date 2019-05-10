BBMP bypolls: Ring finger will be inked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Voters, casting their vote in the BBMP bypolls for Kaveripura and Sagayapura wards on May 29, will get the indelible ink mark on their left ring finger, said BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad.

Voters got the mark on their forefinger in the recently held Lok Sabha polls in the state. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, BBMP Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, said starting Thursday, election candidates can submit their nominations. May 20 is the last day to withdraw their nominations.

Counting will be held on May 31. There are 31,928 voters in Sagayapura ward and 49,238 voters in Kaveripura ward. VVPATs will not be used in this election.