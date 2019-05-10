Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo beats up man for clearing terrace of water

A 25-year-old was allegedly assaulted for letting out rain water, that had accumulated on the terrace of his building, by a father-son duo, in Jalahalli.

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old was allegedly assaulted for letting out rainwater, that had accumulated on the terrace of his building, by a father-son duo, in Jalahalli. The victim, Ajith, resides in Bahubali Nagar. According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday, when it rained heavily in the city. The rainwater had accumulated on the terrace of the victim’s house, above a factory-Shakti Industries. Ajith tried to clear the blockage on the terrace of his house and allowed the water to flow onto the road using a pipe. This irked the factory’s owners, Mahendra and his son Vinod.

Around 11.30 pm, they came to Ajith’s house. “They got into an argument with me over clearing the blockage. They said the water entered their factory, causing them trouble. I said there was no option but to use a pipe to clear the blockage. However, Mahendra attacked me,” said Ajith, in his statement to the police. When he tried to fight back, Vinod, who was carrying a metal torch, used it to hit Ajith on the head and his shoulders, causing him to bleed profusely.

“The duo continued to beat me, so I ran into my house and locked myself inside my bathroom. The duo then called the police and falsely complained against me saying that I assaulted them,” said Ajith.

Hoysala police reached the spot and asked Ajith to come out of the bathroom. On seeing his injuries, they inquired about the complaint made by Mahendra and Ajith. The police then took him to KC General hospital and took his complaint against the duo.

An investigating officer from Jalahalli Police Station said, “Mahendra and Vinod have been arrested. We are investigating the incident.”

