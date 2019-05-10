Man, his wife and nephew assaulted by neighbours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man, his wife and nephew were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Bapuji Nagar recently. The trio were attacked when they questioned the group about eve teasing. The group eve teased the victim’s wife and passed lewd comments about her when she was returning home from a nearby grocery shop.

The woman informed this to her husband after he returned home from work. The husband immediately went and questioned the group. In a fit of rage, they attacked him with a cricket bat anad hollow bricks. They assaulted his wife. They also assaulted the victim’s nephew, who tried to help the couple.

The victim, Yogesh C, a cab driver residing in Manjunatha Nagar of Bapuji Nagar, filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura police against the gang, who are his neighbours. In his complaint, he stated that on May 6, around 7.30 pm, when his wife Pavitra told him that Dinakar and Suresha, his neighbours, passed lewd comments about her.

“They were standing in front of their house along with a few others. Yogesh questioned the duo and Dinakar asked Suresha to beat him. Suresha took a cricket bat and started beating up Yogesh. Pavitra, who saw this, rushed to her husband’s aid. Dinakar’s father Muniraju reportedly held Pavitra while his wife Mangamma assaulted her,” said an officer.

The local residents intervened and stopped the fight. Dinakar and two others followed them on a scooter and attacked Yogesh with hollow bricks, iron rods and pipes. Yogesh’s nephew, Harish, who witnessed the attack, rushed to help Yogesh. However, he also got beaten up.

They threw a metal TV stand on Pavitra’s leg, that injured her seriously. The group threatened to kill the couple over the row. The local people rushed to the spot and stopped the group from further attacking the trio.