Home Cities Bengaluru

Man, his wife and nephew assaulted by neighbours

A 27-year-old man, his wife and nephew were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Bapuji Nagar recently.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man, his wife and nephew were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Bapuji Nagar recently. The trio were attacked when they questioned the group about eve teasing. The group eve teased the victim’s wife and passed lewd comments about her when she was returning home from a nearby grocery shop.

The woman informed this to her husband after he returned home from work. The husband immediately went and questioned the group. In a fit of rage, they attacked him with a cricket bat anad hollow bricks. They assaulted his wife. They also assaulted the victim’s nephew, who tried to help the couple.

The victim, Yogesh C, a cab driver residing in Manjunatha Nagar of Bapuji Nagar, filed a complaint with Byatarayanapura police against the gang, who are his neighbours. In his complaint, he stated that on May 6, around 7.30 pm, when his wife Pavitra told him that Dinakar and Suresha, his neighbours, passed lewd comments about her.

“They were standing in front of their house along with a few others. Yogesh questioned the duo and Dinakar asked Suresha to beat him. Suresha took a cricket bat and started beating up Yogesh. Pavitra, who saw this, rushed to her husband’s aid. Dinakar’s father Muniraju reportedly held Pavitra while his wife Mangamma assaulted her,” said an officer.

The local residents intervened and stopped the fight. Dinakar and two others followed them on a scooter and attacked Yogesh with hollow bricks, iron rods and pipes. Yogesh’s nephew, Harish, who witnessed the attack, rushed to help Yogesh. However, he also got beaten up.

They threw a metal TV stand on Pavitra’s leg, that injured her seriously. The group threatened to kill the couple over the row. The local people rushed to the spot and stopped the group from further attacking the trio.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
eve teasing assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp