Red tape shuts down PHC, leaves patients in lurch

BENGALURU: For the past one week, residents of VV Puram and Basavanagudi, have been visiting primary health care (PHC) centre in the area, only to come back puzzled as the doors are shut. The PHC, which has been around for 76 years, is quite popular in the area as thousands of people have been rendered assistance during medical emergencies.

Over the course of the week, hundreds of patients who visited the PHC, were left in the lurch as their reliable ‘hospital’ was closed. Left with no affordable health care options, residents have written to the local councillor hoping that the centre would be reopened but to no avail.

The PHC was donated by famous Bengaluru philanthropist Rao Bahadur Sajjan Rao, famous for building schools and hospitals in the city. The Sajjan Rao circle in VV Puram is named after him. “This place has been our only saving grace in case of medical emergencies. From a small fracture to childbirth, we have seen it all. My parents and grandparents have visited this hospital and have experienced its goodness, how can they just lock it up?,” asked 60-year-old Ramesh NS, one of hundreds of residents of the area demanding its reopening from the councillor and the MLA.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, councillor Vani V Rao, who has been accused by some residents of being responsible for the shutdown, said, “I was not informed before the PHC was closed down. I have even brought up the issue during the BBMP council meeting.”

Some residents have even written to the family of Sajjan Rao who replied that they also had no clue about the closure. “The entire area is surrounded with private hospitals. Where do poor people like us go to during emergencies,” asked Mohan Kumar, a resident of the area.

However, Mayor Gangambike clarified that the BBMP had no role in the matter. “It is a decision by the health department which has closed down the PHC as there is a BBMP hospital in the area already. Residents must write to the health department,” the Mayor said.