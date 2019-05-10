Home Cities Bengaluru

Red tape shuts down PHC, leaves patients in lurch

Donated by city philanthropist Sajjan Rao; residents battle its closure without notice.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors to this seven-decade-old Primary Health Centre (PHC) have been leaving dejected for a week now as it has been shut down without notice | Express

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past one week, residents of VV Puram and Basavanagudi, have been visiting primary health care (PHC) centre in the area, only to come back puzzled as the doors are shut. The PHC, which has been around for 76 years, is quite popular in the area as thousands of people have been rendered assistance during medical emergencies.

Over the course of the week, hundreds of patients who visited the PHC, were left in the lurch as their reliable ‘hospital’ was closed. Left with no affordable health care options, residents have written to the local councillor hoping that the centre would be reopened but to no avail.

The PHC was donated by famous Bengaluru philanthropist Rao Bahadur Sajjan Rao, famous for building schools and hospitals in the city. The Sajjan Rao circle in VV Puram is named after him. “This place has been our only saving grace in case of medical emergencies. From a small fracture to childbirth, we have seen it all. My parents and grandparents have visited this hospital and have experienced its goodness, how can they just lock it up?,” asked 60-year-old Ramesh NS, one of hundreds of residents of the area demanding its reopening from the councillor and the MLA.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, councillor Vani V Rao, who has been accused by some residents of being responsible for the shutdown, said, “I was not informed before the PHC was closed down. I have even brought up the issue during the BBMP council meeting.”

Some residents have even written to the family of Sajjan Rao who replied that they also had no clue about the closure. “The entire area is surrounded with private hospitals. Where do poor people like us go to during emergencies,” asked Mohan Kumar, a resident of the area.

However, Mayor Gangambike clarified that the BBMP had no role in the matter. “It is a decision by the health department which has closed down the PHC as there is a BBMP hospital in the area already. Residents must write to the health department,” the Mayor  said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PHC Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp