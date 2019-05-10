Woman’s body found three days after murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Doddakalasandra late Wednesday. Her body was found in a decomposed state. Police suspect that she was killed two-three days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyamma, who resided at 7th cross in Doddakallasandra. She hails from Malavalli taluk. Bhagyamma was a flower vendor and she has been selling flowers near Kumaraswamy Layout bus stand for many years.

According to the preliminary investigations, police suspect that Bhagyamma was hit on the head with a blunt metal object and stabbed with a lethal weapon. However, as the body was in a decomposed state, the cops are waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of her death.

On Wednesday evening, Bhagyamma’s brother, Narayana, visited her house and found her body. According to Narayana, Bhagyamma had not gone out to sell flowers for the past three days. He tried calling her on her phone on Wednesday and found it was switched off. So he went to her house to check on her.