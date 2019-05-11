Home Cities Bengaluru

16-year-old races ahead to fulfil childhood dream

All children put curious questions to their parents, and Yash Aradhya was no different, though his queries used to be different for a six-year-old.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Yash Aradhya will make his international Formula 4 debut

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All children put curious questions to their parents, and Yash Aradhya was no different, though his queries used to be different for a six-year-old. He would ask questions about cars, and the sight of the vehicle in a magazine would hook him to the page. When Yash was eight, he started training in the go karting circuit.

The student of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School started his motorsports career at nine, under the guidance of Akbar Ebrahim and made his debut in JK Tyre MMS Rotax Max Karting Championship India and was titled Vice Champion Rookie in Micro category. In a seven-year career, he has set the motorsport track ablaze with his performances, reaching 59 podium finishes and winning 13 National Championship titles.
Now, the 16-year-old is making his international Formula 4 debut in Thailand, starting Saturday. The FIA Formula-4 South East Asia consists of 10 rounds, with four races in each round. Out of the 10, points of eight rounds are calculated to the Championship. Yash, however, could not compete in the first two rounds in Malaysia last month, which clashed with his Class 10 board exams.

“I know that missing the first two rounds will make it difficult for me. Now every single race in the next eight rounds matters a lot. I don’t have an option to drop any round, and neither can a single round go bad,” Yash, who left for Thailand on Tuesday, told CE.

He was well supported by his school, and could skip exams till he was in Class 8. But he started focussing on academics too in the ninth and tenth grade. “I was missing the tracks, but I knew that exams were also important,” said Yash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp