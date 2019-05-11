Art Houz presents event on Feminism

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art Houz, Vasanth Nagar is hosting an event Interventions & Appropriations (excavating and intervening into historic representations) a solo show by famous artist prof K.S Appajaiah.

The event is aiming to invoke and activate the conscientious audience to interact and reflect upon the objects of the issues of complexities inherent within gender representations inherent in feminism through an art portraying “how women have been exploited”. The event will also discuss about how the rituals at the rural areas like Savadatti and the flesh trade at the urban locations of Kamatipuram are treating women and how have they been consumed in the name of rituals of faith and economy.