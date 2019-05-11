Home Cities Bengaluru

Auntyji, auntyji, let’s dance!

Auntyji, who is now an internet sensation, stormed into our lives by accosting a couple of young girls in a mall in Gurugram indignantly shaking her multiple chins at their short dresses.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Cantan, the Chinese restaurant launched by Manu Chandra (left) and A D Singh, is the newest addition to the food scene in CBD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning Bangalore! I can add a Namaskara, a cheery Hola or any other form of greeting you wish, but for heaven’s sake people calm down! It’s been a particularly hot week with particularly hot topics of discussions occupying cyber space and our living rooms. Angst was ‘virtually’ creeping right into our homes. So, who do we blame? The heat, our depleting green cover,(God! I’m sounding like a stuck record), basic intolerance to anything that shakes our safe cocoons, or a myriad of other problems? I blame it all on ‘Auntyji’!

Auntyji, who is now an internet sensation, stormed into our lives by accosting a couple of young girls in a mall in Gurugram indignantly shaking her multiple chins at their short dresses. Not only that, she proceeded to exhort a couple of young men to rape them for dressing in such a way! The gutsy young ’uns followed her into a store, all the while video recording her on their mobile phones demanding an apology and rightly so. This post went viral and understandably created a furore in the country, and many discussions were had even in our placid city. I was fortunately (or unfortunately) a part of said discussion, where I was invited to be a part of the panel which comprised people from different walks of life, including a senior bureaucrat. The said bureaucrat was a raving misogynist! I was amazed that he did the very same thing! He too, shook his multiple chins at the quavering audience and thundered that they must keep their daughters in check! There are very few times that I am left speechless and this was one of them.

He had the gumption to say ‘rape’ was a direct outcome of women dressing provocatively because…wait for it…’Bayz will be bayz!’ The shell-shocked women looked at me for a retort, but I was too busy breathing fire from my nostrils and looking like an enraged dragon to respond immediately. I did retort, and I am happy to say his quivering, indignant double chins were victory enough for me.
But all work and no play makes me lose my sense of humour.I am unashamedly fond of my creature comforts and happily indulge in them when the opportunity arises. A beautiful new hotel The Four Seasons has recently thrown open its swanky doors for the discerning Bangaloreans and since I was invited to partake in an informal lunch with a couple of other people of Bangalore, how could I refuse.

Needless to say it’s a jewel in the crown and everything from the ambience to the food to their charming general manager, Fredric Blomqvist, was a delight. The fact that their ‘dishy’ executive chef, Stephan Calvet, was as appetising as their food, was a bonus! Our much loved homeboy, Manu Chandra, and restaurant czar, A D Singh, are good friends of mine, and their past associations in running restaurants together have met with huge successes. They have changed the diaspora of eating out in our ‘ooru’. They have introduced so many cuisines from all over the world and we are loving it! Cantan, their newest baby is an ‘authentic’ Chinese restaurant. A swish address in CBD, great food with a happening bar... the Trimurti of success in my books! We attended a soiree replete with ‘auld’ Bangalore (read as; guests who are sophisticated, charming and have a three generation lineage behind them) and had ourselves a really wonderful time. Sigh! I do wish there were more such intimate events. The cacophony and noise gets to moi.

Overcrowded parties where the food and ambrosia run out is definitely not kosher. Loud parties and louder discussions are slowly ebbing away at our city’s charming soul. So chill madi and peace out folks.
Till the next time, ciao!

RubiNATIONS

Rubi Chakravarti

writer, actor and funny girl

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp