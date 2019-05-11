Home Cities Bengaluru

Defacing walls at government buildings to invite action

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has instructed officials to keep Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and VV Tower office premises clean.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A sticker pasted above the lift entrance at Vikasa Soudha | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defacing walls at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and VV Tower office will now invite stern action. Officials, organisers or individuals responsible for sticking bills and stickers on walls or premises of the powerhouses will have to either remove them or pay money for cleaning.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has instructed officials to keep Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and VV Tower office premises clean. Officials of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services have issued warning to people who stick bills and pamphlets inside lifts and at other places. The circular, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, states that circulars, notices, pamphlets and invitations have been damaging the aesthetics of Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building and VV Towers of late. “Henceforth, circulars or invitations have to be pasted only on the notice boards. Else, action will be taken against the erring officials, organisers or individuals.”

Raju, a lift operator, told The New Indian Express that miscreants sneak into lifts to place ads and bills whenever they go out for lunch or to the washroom. “We remove them often, but people again come and deface the lifts,” he said.

