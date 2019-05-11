Home Cities Bengaluru

Family threatens suicide, wants action against officer Assistant Conservator of Forests Sathyanarayana

He had borrowed money from financiers and now it came to about Rs 70 lakh including interest. He also sold one of his lands to repay his debt.

The trio who threatened to commit suicide in front of Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

BENGALURU: Three of a family threatened that they would commit suicide if no action is taken against Assistant Conservator of Forests Sathyanarayana, who allegedly harassed them over an accident that took place in 2008.  The family alleged that Sathyanarayana had convinced the victims to not to file a case by giving Rs 50,000. But later he had assured that he will pay about Rs 10 lakh for the person who was killed in the mishap.

Police detained the protesting family that included Ashawath Reddy, his wife Nagarathna and their son Sanjay when they came to Vidhana Soudha carrying a bottle of petrol and threatened that they would end their lives.

A senior police officer said around 9.45 am, the family came there. Forest officer Sathyanarayana had hired his tractor to shift the branches of the eucalyptus tree to build a watchtower in Bannerghatta forest area. Meanwhile, the tractor toppled and one of Reddy’s labourers Hariprasad succumbed to injuries. Sathyanarayana had asked Reddy not to approach the police station about the case. and assured of solving it. When Hariprasad was in a hospital, Reddy had spent about Rs 15 lakh for treatment.

After the incident, the police officer from Vidhana Soudha police station called Sathyanarayana but he did not answer the calls. So police filed a case over the incident.

