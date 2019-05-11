Home Cities Bengaluru

Labourer jumps to death from flyover

Published: 11th May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tensions ran high at Goraguntepalya near Peenya after a 28-year-old daily wager jumped to his death from a flyover. The deceased is Narasimha Murthy, a resident of Kamakshipalya. He worked as a lathe machine operator in a private company.

The police said that the incident occurred around 7.30 am. “Murthy had walked for about 2 km on the flyover before jumping. Gajendra, a BMTC driver noticed the body fallen down and called an ambulance.

However, since the ambulance took time to reach, he took the injured Murthy to a  nearby private hospital in his bus. Murthy succumbed after a while since he fell from a height of 30 feet,” the officer said, adding that he had severe injuries on his head and chest.

Police suspect that the Murthy could have ended his life due to his baby’s death a month ago. However, Ratnamma, a relative of Murthy, told police that was not true and he ended his life because he had financial problems.

suicide migrant labourer

