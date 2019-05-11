Man assaults girlfriend, leaves her injured on road in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Published: 11th May 2019

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her paramour. The woman had to undergo surgery after she was attacked. She fell from her scooter when she was trying to get away from him.

According to the complaint filed by Najiya (name changed), a resident of an apartment in Koramangala, she and her paramour Ameen Pasha (26), befriended each other a year ago, and fell in love. She often met him at hotels. The victim got married 16 years back, but as the couple was facing issues, her husband left her four years ago, and is now living in Surat.  Problems started three months ago when Pasha started harassing her. They would fight often, and Pasha would end up assaulting her.

However, 10 days back, Pasha apologised for his behaviour and claimed that he wanted her back. On May 4, he called the victim and told her to come to a room he had booked at a hotel in HBR Layout, Banaswadi. She went at around 9 pm, suspecting Pasha was in the room with his new girlfriend.

Pasha got angry and started fighting with her. He hit her on the head, chest and other parts of her body. He also pressurised her to end her life. The victim managed to escape, but as she was going down the stairs, Pasha pushed her, making her sustain more injuries. She then went to the parking lot and rode away on her scooter.

Pasha followed on his bike, and kicked Najiya’s bike, which made her fall on the road. When the victim fell unconscious, Pasha escaped. Commuters rushed her to a private hospital, from where she was taken to Manipal Hospital for surgery.

An investigating officer from Hennur police station said they have registered a case against Pasha and are investigating.

