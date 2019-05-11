Man killed for not paying Rs 10 parking fee in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old worker in a tiles shop was killed by two men over not paying Rs 10 as parking fee in Lavanya theatre near Ulsoor on Thursday evening. The accused were arrested soon after the incident came to light.

Deceased Bharanidaran, a resident of Austin Town, had come to watch Kanchana 3, a Tamil movie along with his cousin. He was unmarried and lived with his parents.

Police said at around 4.30 pm, Bharanidaran had come out from the theatre and was taking out his two-wheeler. Meanwhile, Selvaraj who was collecting parking fee on the premises asked Bharanidaran to pay Rs 10. But Bharanidaran refused to pay which led to an argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Selvaraj started hitting him while his friend Shekar, who works in the housekeeping department of the theatre dragged the victim inside and kicked him again. The staff at the theatre came to rescue Bharanidaran and he was rushed to Bowring Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Vaikunteshwaran, father of the deceased, came to know about the incident and he approached Bharathinagar police. A team swung into action and arrested the prime accused Selvaraj, a resident of Pulakeshinagar and his friend Shekar from the theatre premises. They were handed over to judicial custody.