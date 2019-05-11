Now, you can book Yulu cycle, electric scooters through Uber app

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mobility startup Yulu has tied up with Uber to allow users to book the QR code-based cycles and electric scooters through the cab aggregator’s app. Currently, the option is available to select users, and the first three rides are free.

“Users don’t require a licence to hail these rides. They can click on the ‘Try Yulu’ link from the in-app notification or text message on their phone to get the free ride,” Yulu CEO Amit Gupta said.

A commuter can choose the mode of travel between Yulu Move (cycle) or Yulu Miracle (electric bike). The free rides are limited to 60 minutes on Miracle and 90 minutes on Move.

“These e-bikes can clock a maximum speed of 25 kmph. We understand that the push towards electrification has to be multi-modal, and the collaboration with Yulu only goes to demonstrate the intent therein,” Uber said in a statement.

The pilot project, whose timeline hasn’t been decided yet, is spread across the city and is not restricted to any specific areas. The firms haven’t decided when it will be open to all users. The cycle ride costs `10 for the first 30 minutes and `5 for every subsequent 30 minutes. Yulu Miracle ride costs `10 to unlock and `10 for every 10 minutes thereafter.