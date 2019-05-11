Home Cities Bengaluru

Rampage through Tokyo as a giant monster in this fresh and well-executed dice game

In King of Tokyo, three to six players take on the role of a giant monster who is, in time-honoured fashion, attacking the city of Tokyo.

By Arjun Sukumaran
BENGALURU: In King of Tokyo, three to six players take on the role of a giant monster who is, in time-honoured fashion, attacking the city of Tokyo. You win the game by either being the first monster to get to 20 points, or by the more traditional method of being the last monster standing.

Every turn, you’ll roll six dice, and you can reroll any number of them up to two more times based on which results you want to keep. You could try to collect sets of numbers to score points, or load up on energy in order to buy power cards (more on those later). Of course, it wouldn’t be a game about giant monsters without some violence, and you might be looking to attack your fellow monstrosities; or, conversely, to heal after being on the receiving end of a few attacks.

The tricky decisions don’t end there, either. Entering Tokyo can be worth points, but it also makes you a target — all attacks from monsters outside Tokyo deal damage to the monster currently in the city.. You can’t heal in Tokyo either, but if you can hold out until your next turn, you get to do damage to every other monster in the game. King of Tokyo is a game of constant high-risk-high-reward analysis, and trying to figure out what the odds are is at least as important to your chances as lucky dice rolls can be.

Muddying the waters further are the cards, because they can be potential game-changers. Some are ‘discard’ cards, where you buy them, activate their power (usually an immediate bump in points or health or something of the sort) and discard them immediately. However, the ‘keep’ cards give you a permanent ongoing special power — maybe you get to roll an extra die every turn, or do more damage when attacking or even win the game instantly if you roll a particular sequence of results.

The cards keep King of Tokyo feeling fresh every time you play, and add a dynamic element to games that ensures that people can’t get too comfortable resting on their laurels.As presentation goes, King of Tokyo is excellent. The big chunky dice are a pleasure to roll, and feel more significant when they crash down on the table. The monster art is also excellent, and some of the card artwork is laugh-out-loud funny as well. Overall, this is a very polished presentation.

There’s a reason King of Tokyo has stayed in print as long as it has, along with new editions, spin-offs and expansions. It’s a solid game that plays well even at higher player counts (5 or 6), it’s fun for kids and for adults, and it could find a spot in just about any collection.

