Home Cities Bengaluru

'Suspicious' man who gave Bengaluru cops the slip at metro station identified, traced

Sajid Khan, traced near RT Nagar, wanted to see the Metro train Monday evening, which he claimed he had not seen before.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 'suspicious' man, who tried to enter the Metro rail station here and gave the security personnel the slip after the metal detector beeped, has been identified as Sajid Khan from Rajasthan, police said Saturday.

Sajid Khan (38), traced near RT Nagar, wanted to see the Metro train Monday evening, which he claimed he had not seen before, the police said.

As soon as Khan crossed the metal detector door frame, it made a loud beep which scared him and he left the place, they said.

During questioning, it was learnt that the alarm went off because of an amulet around Khan's waist, they said, adding that he had come to Bengaluru to collect Zakaat (charitable contribution).

Khan has been detained for further questioning, the police said.

Action would be taken against the Metro rail official who allegedly shared the CCTV footage with mediapersons without verifying with the police, creating a scare among the train passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru police Bengaluru metro station Bengaluru metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp