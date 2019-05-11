'Suspicious' man who gave Bengaluru cops the slip at metro station identified, traced

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 'suspicious' man, who tried to enter the Metro rail station here and gave the security personnel the slip after the metal detector beeped, has been identified as Sajid Khan from Rajasthan, police said Saturday.

Sajid Khan (38), traced near RT Nagar, wanted to see the Metro train Monday evening, which he claimed he had not seen before, the police said.

As soon as Khan crossed the metal detector door frame, it made a loud beep which scared him and he left the place, they said.

During questioning, it was learnt that the alarm went off because of an amulet around Khan's waist, they said, adding that he had come to Bengaluru to collect Zakaat (charitable contribution).

Khan has been detained for further questioning, the police said.

Action would be taken against the Metro rail official who allegedly shared the CCTV footage with mediapersons without verifying with the police, creating a scare among the train passengers.