Taken a career break? Bengaluru companies lure moms through ‘returnships’ 

BENGALURU: When it comes to women and workplaces, mum’s not the word. It’s no secret that many women leave their jobs after they become mothers.

A 2015 study by The Social Development Foundation of The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) interacted with about 400 across India, and found that about one-fourth of the women who recently had their first child quit their jobs.

City firms have, however, found a way to fix gender inequality at workplaces, through a returnship programme – a later-life stage sibling of internships. Women whose professional lives have been interrupted by familial needs can re-enter the workforce through mentorship and training programmes.

Recently launched by cloud computing software company Nutanix, the initiative was also re-launched by travel firm MakeMyTrip.

Yuvaraj Shrivastava, Group CHRO of the latter says, “We have reinitiated this programme to help those who are seeking opportunities after a break.” He adds that post the six-month mentorship programme, the women may be recruited based on their performance.

Deepthi M, a mother of two, never thought she would get back to work post her five-year break. That was before she took part in Epsilon’s 2018 SheRises returnship programme. The important thing during the programme was getting a sense of direction again. “It helped us get mentally prepared to start working,” she says, adding that she was then hired by the company as a senior analyst. Though returnships are open to all women, most participants tend to be mothers looking to make a comeback. For example, in the SheRises programme, eight out of the 10 participants were mothers, of whom four were recruited by the firm post the four-month training where they got back on track with technology.

For Prima Joyce Moraes, who returned to work last week after a six-month maternity break, the biggest challenge was getting used to new team members. Her company, The Adecco Group India, has provisions to help returning mothers adjust to work, like flexible hours and a buddy system. “Since so much had changed in my organisation structure, I had many questions but my buddy ensured I wasn’t in a soup,” says the senior talent acquisition specialist.

Like any other mother, Chandana Lakku, development manager at SAP Labs India, too worried if maternity leave would impact her career. However, Lakku didn’t just return to work but also took on the responsibility of team, and program management. “I was anxious about how I would catch up post my 42-week break. But my colleague who acted as my buddy helped me stay connected to the updates, and my return and readjustment was seamless,” she says.

Initiatives like these don’t just help the employees but also the company, says Shraddhanjali Rao, Head HR - SAP, India. The company’s post maternity attrition reduced from 16 per cent in 2013 to four per cent in 2018. “It was important for us to build a workplace where a new mother can pursue her career with full passion, while being able to have a fulfilling journey as a mother,” says Rao.