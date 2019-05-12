Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University gaffe: BCom, IPCC exams on same dates 

In a major goof-up by Bangalore University, both BCom semester exams and Charted Accountant Intermediate Integrated Professional Competence (IPCC) exams are on the same dates.

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major goof-up by Bangalore University, both BCom semester exams and Charted Accountant Intermediate Integrated Professional Competence (IPCC) exams are on the same dates. The varsity made the same error in 2016.

As per the schedule, the IPCC exams will be held from May 27 to June 12 while the BCom semester exams are scheduled from May 27 to June 13. With both the exams clashing, students are now a worried lot and have been sending letters to the university to change the dates.

Shashank Nagendra, a student, told The New Sunday Express, “It is the university’s carelessness. They had done this earlier too, in 2016. IPCC exams were scheduled long back and we have also paid the fees for it. For some of us this is the last time we can attempt the exam.”

Another student, Sriranjini Kumari, said, “If the university doesn’t change the dates or the timings, thousands of us will suffer. I can’t skip either of the exam.”

When asked about this gaffe, University Registrar (Evaluation) Dr C Shivraj assured that the problem will be solved. “We announced the dates as per the university’s calendar. There are nearly 3.5 lakh students who will write the exams. Keeping in mind the fact that the election result is on May 23, the exams were postponed from May 18 to May 27.”

Agreeing that he has received hundreds of letters from students as well as coaching institutes, he said he has written to head of ‘Confidential Section’ in the department. 

“I will get the report from the department on Monday and ensure that the students get some relief. I will make sure that the timings for the exams don’t clash. There will be a solution on Monday,” Shivraj said. 

Bangalore University IPCC BCom

