Man quizzed by Metro guards ran because he got nervous

Sajid and with his wife and two children gave their statements to the police and were allowed to leave on Saturday evening.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Upparpet police have solved the case of the suspicious man who ran away from security guards at Majestic Metro station recently. CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral and many news channels claimed he was a terror suspect. Post the incident, the city police had issued a high alert to all Metro stations and bus stops in the city.

Police said the man, Sajid Khan had come to the city from Rajasthan with his family for Zakat. He visited his relatives in RT Nagar. On May 6, he was carrying a lot of coins in a bag and a sacred locket made of metal, which caused the metal detector to go off. When the security staff questioned him, he left immediately as he did not know Kannada.

A senior police officer said due to the widespread panic special teams were formed at Metro stations and the central part of the city. Police detained Khan in RT Nagar. During interrogation, Khan said he comes to the city every year during Ramzan and collects money from people of his community. This time he had collected many coins. He said it was his first time in a Metro station and he did not know about the security checks.

Therefore, he got nervous when the security guards asked him many questions. So he left the premises in an auto. 

Man sues news channels
Two days ago, Riyaz Ahemed, a resident of Nayandahalli, filed a case with Upparpet police against news channels for portraying him as a terror suspect. He was at Majestic Metro station when the guards made him open his bag and take off his cap. This footage was aired by news channels, which called him a terror suspect. However, police later found that he runs a watch repair shop in Majestic. 

