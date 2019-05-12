Home Cities Bengaluru

NGT asks pollution board to look into solid waste management issue

The National Green Tribunal has come to the rescue of residents of Electronics City Phase-II.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal has come to the rescue of residents of Electronics City Phase-II. Residents have been staging protests demanding the shutting down of the solid waste management (SWM) plant near Chikkanamangala, as the foul smell from the plant pervades the area. 

NGT issueed an order on Thursday to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The order said, “Grievance in this letter, which has been treated as an application, is against setting up a recycling plant by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Chikkanagamangala, Bengaluru causing air, water and land pollution.”

“Let Karnataka State Pollution Control Board look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with law within a month from the date of receipt of the order,” the order said. 
The order has now made many citizens happy. It also said that a copy of this order, along with complaints, has been sent to the KSPCB by e-mail for compliance.

“We have been running around this issue for a year. Many residents started falling sick once this plant was set up. We went to BBMP to complain and then we were asked to go to KSPCB. We were assured by BBMP that the issue will be fixed by getting air quality and order quality measuring equipments, but nothing was done. However, with this order, I’m sure that the issue will be resolved,” said Pranay Dubey, a resident of Electronic city

An official from KSPCB said, “The order must have reached the higher officials and then comes to other departments, after which we will work on it. Once we are alerted by the order we will take the necessary steps.”

