Bengaluru: Realtor attacked by political party worker and gang

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old realtor was attacked by a political party worker Manjunath along with his gang in BTM Layout over a financial dispute.

The incident took place on May 7, and CCTV footage of attack went viral on Saturday. The injured has been identified as Mallikarjun, a resident of Mico Layout.

A senior police officer said that Mallikarjun was alone at a hotel, when Manjunath and his son Kiran went there and started assaulting him with a plastic chair. A few more men joined them and tried to kidnap the victim.

However, the hotel staff had called the Hoysala police, who rescued him. On Saturday, Manjunath went to the police station and filed a counter complaint against Mallikarjun who had cheated him and also attacked him with a flower pot. A counter case has been filed and the police are conducting further investigations.