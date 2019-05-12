Home Cities Bengaluru

Unscheduled track work delays trains from Bengaluru

A senior railway official said passengers on board the train to Machilipatnam grew irate and demanded answers from the railway staff after they were stranded for an hour at Devarapalli Station. 

Published: 12th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an hour’s block was announced on railway tracks to carry out maintenance work along the Bengaluru-Dharmavaram section, the blockage was extended by an additional two hours, upsetting train schedules along the route. 

The line block was scheduled between Hindupur and Malagur between 2.35 pm and 3.35 pm, said a highly placed official. “As the work needed to be completed, the block was extended until 5.32 pm. The sudden unscheduled extension is called a block burst in railway terminology,” he said. 

The extension of the block burst by 117 minutes resulted in several trains being halted at a few stations, he said. The Prashanthi Express (Bengluru to Bhubaneshwar) halted at Hindupur railway station for 103 minutes while the Jaipur Express from Mysuru to Jaipur was halted for 142 minutes. The Kondaveedu Express from Yeswanthpur to Machilipatnam halted in Devarapalli for 60 minutes while the Kacheguda Express suffered a 10-minute delay at Gauribidanur Station. 

A senior railway official said passengers on board the train to Machilipatnam grew irate and demanded answers from the railway staff after they were stranded for an hour at Devarapalli Station. 

Divisional Railway Manager of Bangalore Railway Division, A K Varma, said a block burst was in effect on Saturday afternoon. 

Explaining the reasons for the delay, a top official said for the first time, the sophisticated 3X machine, which could carry out packing (compressing jelly stones together) on the pre-stressed concrete, was being deployed in South Western Railway. Periodic maintenance work needs to be carried out compulsorily once or twice a year in order to ensure that trains run safely, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway tracks trains train delays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp