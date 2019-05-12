Home Cities Bengaluru

Watch the skies: Rains to continue in Bengaluru for next three days

According to IMD-Bengaluru, there will be rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Representational image of rainfall (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) Director Srinivas Reddy said starting Saturday, many parts of the state, especially south interior Karnataka, will receive rains till Tuesday.

According to Reddy, a trough has formed in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the influence of which can be seen in Karnataka. This has resulted in light to moderate rains in some parts of South Karnataka and there will be heavy rainfall in a few places, he said. “This will go on for the next three days. However, this year’s pre-monsoon showers are less compared to last year. The state is facing a deficit,’’ he said. 

As per KSNDMC’s data, from March till date, the state should get 62 mm of rainfall on an average. However, the state received only 36 mm. According to IMD-Bengaluru, there will be rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

 

